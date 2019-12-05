Larry Carter will move into the bullpen role after spending 23 years working with Royals minor league players. John Mabry will join the club as a big league coach after working with Matheny with the Cardinals. Rafael Belliard is also joining the club in Kuntz’s former role as special assignment coach.
Mike Jirschele and Dale Sveum, who were both part of the coaching staff in 2019, will remain with the organization and their assignments will be announced at a later date.
