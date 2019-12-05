KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals manager Mike Matheny is keeping most of the coaching staff that worked alongside predecessor Ned Yost in the fold as he begins to plan for his first season in charge of the organization.

Matheny announced Thursday that Terry Bradshaw would return as hitting coach and Cal Eldred would be back as the pitching coach. Pedro Grifol will move from working with catchers to the bench coach, Rusty Kuntz will return to his old role as first base coach and Vance Wilson will move from bullpen coach to third base coach.