Mondesi was hurt in the Royals’ final spring training game on March 29. He appeared in eight rehab games with Triple-A Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
“That’s why I played a couple more games in Triple-A because I wanted to be sure I was 100 percent,” Mondesi said. “Try to be a healthy person, not trying to rush.”
Mondesi led the team in runs (22), hits (32), extra-base hits (14), RBIs (20) and on-base percentage (.408) last September. He became the eighth player to record the combination of 14 extra-base hits and 16 stolen bases in a calendar month, and the first since José Reyes in April 2007.
Also, Royals manager Mike Matheny said outfielder Hunter Dozier, sidelined by a concussion and rehabbing at Omaha, “seems to be getting his timing right.”
