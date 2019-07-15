Chicago White Sox (42-47, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (32-62, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (11-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Royals: Jakob Junis (4-8, 5.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City’s Merrifield puts 12-game hit streak on the line against White Sox.

The Royals are 16-26 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has hit 91 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 25, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The White Sox are 22-16 against AL Central Division opponents. Chicago has hit 104 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 21, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soler leads the Royals with 64 RBIs and is batting .244. Cam Gallagher is 5-for-13 with a double, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 97 hits and has 66 RBIs. Yoan Moncada is 14-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: day-to-day (hand), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.