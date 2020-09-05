The Royals are 10-18 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City’s lineup has 44 home runs this season, Jorge Soler leads them with eight homers.
The White Sox have gone 17-10 against division opponents. Chicago ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .270 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the club with an average of .352.
TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 42 hits and has 23 RBIs.
Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and has 38 RBIs.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
