Kansas City Royals (45-85, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (76-54, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Eric Skoglund (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (12-6, 3.26 ERA)

LINE: Indians -326; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Indians are 36-20 against opponents from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.73. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.26 ERA.

The Royals are 24-38 against AL Central Division opponents. Kansas City has a collective .242 this season, led by Whit Merrifield with an average of .299. The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Mike Clevinger earned his ninth victory and Franmil Reyes went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Glenn Sparkman registered his ninth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 56 extra base hits and is batting .254. Carlos Santana is 11-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Merrifield leads the Royals with 163 hits and is batting .299. Nick Dini is 1-for-8 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Royals: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.