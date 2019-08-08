Kansas City Royals (41-74, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (33-78, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (1-7, 6.19 ERA) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (6-8, 3.91 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will host Kansas City in a matchup of division foes.

The Tigers are 15-31 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .341.

The Royals are 22-34 against division opponents. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .363.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 37 extra base hits and is batting .251. Jordy Mercer is 11-for-30 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 145 hits and has 55 RBIs. Jorge Soler is 13-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .269 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Royals: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (neck), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (thumb), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 10-day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.