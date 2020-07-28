Kansas City Royals (2-2, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-2, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: TBD Tigers: Dario Agrazal (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The Tigers went 22-53 in division play in 2019. Detroit hit .240 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Royals went 31-45 in division play in 2019. Kansas City pitchers struck out 7.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.20.

INJURIES: Tigers: Dario Agrazal: (forearm).

Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

