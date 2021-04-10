The teams were off Friday. It was not raining at the time Saturday’s afternoon game was postponed. The series finale is Sunday, but it also could be affected by rain.
There was no word on the pitching matchups. Kansas City left-hander Mike Minor and Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease were to pitch on Saturday. Royals right-hander Brady Singer and White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón were the announced Sunday starters.
If Minor goes on Sunday, the White Sox will try to win their 18th straight game against a left-handed starter and tie a major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05. Chicago’s streak dates to a loss to Detroit on Sept. 28, 2019, when lefty Tyler Alexander started for the Tigers but did not figure in the decision.
