In his career, he had a .991 fielding percentage and threw out 43.6% of runners attempting to steal a base.
Ryan went on to manage the Pirates’ Single-A affiliate and work for the Phillies as a minor league catching instructor and Triple-A manager. He also was the bullpen coach in Philadelphia for 16 years, including the 1980 World Series championship team.
