BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
The Rays went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Tampa Bay averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 217 home runs as a team.
The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team last season while averaging 8.0 hits per game.
The teams meet for the seventh time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 4-3.
INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).
Blue Jays: Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Bo Bichette: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.