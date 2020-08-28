The Orioles are 7-10 against AL East Division opponents. Baltimore has slugged .443, good for fourth in the American League. Anthony Santander leads the team with a .631 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 32 hits and has 19 RBIs.
Santander leads the Orioles with 28 RBIs and is batting .279.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee), Pedro Severino: (left hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
