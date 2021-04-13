The Blue Jays finished 22-18 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team last year while averaging 8.6 hits per game.
The Yankees finished 23-17 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. New York hit .247 as a team and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (personal), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).
