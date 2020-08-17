BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
The Orioles finished 24-52 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.7 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.60.
The Blue Jays finished 33-43 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 270 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).
Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Bo Bichette: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.