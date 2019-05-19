Los Angeles Dodgers (30-17, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (21-25, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-1, 1.72 ERA, .73 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Reds: Tanner Roark (5-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Los Angeles will square off at Great American Ball Park on Sunday.

The Reds are 12-10 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .297.

The Dodgers are 11-11 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .337 is third in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an OBP of .476. The Reds won the last meeting 4-0. Tyler Mahle earned his first victory and Jesse Winker went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Walker Buehler took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is batting .256. Iglesias is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Justin Turner is 8-for-28 with five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .206 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 1.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: 10-day IL (adductor), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: day-to-day (hip), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Turner: day-to-day (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.