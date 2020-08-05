BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
The Braves went 50-31 in home games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team last season while averaging 8.8 hits per game.
The Blue Jays went 32-49 away from home in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team last season while averaging 8.0 hits per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Atlanta leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Matt Adams: (hamstring).
Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Derek Fisher: (quad).
