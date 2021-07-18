Rangers: C Jose Trevino (right forearm contusion) is 3 for 7 in two games so far in his rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Trevino is healthy enough to be activated in the next week, but needs to continue work on his timing. ... C Sam Huff (right knee surgery) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Round Rock. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Tyler Phillips, who was with Round Rock, was designated for assignment.