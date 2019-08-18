Cleveland Indians (73-51, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (83-42, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Mike Clevinger (7-2, 3.34 ERA) Yankees: CC Sabathia (5-6, 4.78 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cleveland will meet on Sunday.

The Yankees are 49-19 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the majors. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .340.

The Indians are 34-25 in road games. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.75. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.27 earned run average. The Yankees won the last meeting 6-5. James Paxton secured his ninth victory and Gleyber Torres went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Zach Plesac took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 30 home runs and has 76 RBIs. Torres is 10-for-31 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 131 hits and has 52 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-39 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .262 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

Indians: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.