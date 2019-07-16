Tampa Bay Rays (56-40, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (59-33, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Yankees: CC Sabathia (5-4, 4.03 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Yankees are 31-11 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 153 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion leads the team with 27, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

The Rays are 23-18 against AL East Division teams. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .325, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .378. The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Andrew Kittredge earned his first victory and Travis d’Arnaud went 3-for-3 with three home runs and five RBIs for Tampa Bay. Aroldis Chapman registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 117 hits and is batting .331. Encarnacion is 6-for-33 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Pham leads the Rays with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .472. Nate Lowe is 10-for-29 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rays: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Rays Injuries: Chaz Roe: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

