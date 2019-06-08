New York Yankees (39-23, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (32-31, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and New York will meet at Progressive Field Saturday.

The Indians are 18-15 on their home turf. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .391.

The Yankees are 18-11 in road games. New York has hit 100 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads them with 19, averaging one every 8.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 12 home runs and has 39 RBIs. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Sanchez leads the Yankees with 19 home runs and is batting .262. DJ LeMahieu is 14-for-44 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Yankees: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (shoulder), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

