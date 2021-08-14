Red Sox: Cora gave OF/DH Kyle Schwarber the day off after he made his debut a night earlier. “We’ve got to take care of him,” Cora said. Schwarber was out with a strained right hamstring since July 2 and missed two weeks after he was acquired from Washington. Cora said he’ll be in the lineup Sunday and, after the club is off Monday, play in one or two games of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. ... Vázquez was reinstated from the bereavement list and was behind the plate. … Sale was activated from the 60-day injured list before the game with C Connor Wong and RHP Yacksel Rios both optioned to Triple-A.