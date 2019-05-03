Boston Red Sox (14-18, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-15, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-5, 6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (0-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Boston will meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday.

The White Sox are 8-7 in home games. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.27. Reynaldo Lopez leads the team with a 6.03 ERA.

The Red Sox are 6-11 on the road. Boston has slugged .395 this season. Mitch Moreland leads the team with a .542 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and nine home runs. The White Sox won the last meeting 6-4. Carson Fulmer earned his first victory and James McCann went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Ryan Brasier registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 38 hits and is batting .352. Jose Abreu is 19-for-42 with five doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Moreland leads the Red Sox with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .542. Michael Chavis is 10-for-33 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Eduardo Nunez: 10-day IL (back), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

