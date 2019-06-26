Colorado Rockies (41-38, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-44, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (7-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (4-6, 4.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Giants are 18-21 against teams from the NL West. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .289, last in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the club with a mark of .352.

The Rockies are 17-16 against NL West Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 26 extra base hits and is batting .239. Alex Dickerson is 8-for-18 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 43 extra base hits and is batting .329. Ian Desmond is 12-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .202 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.