BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
The Dodgers went 51-25 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles hit 279 total home runs and averaged 8.7 hits per game last season.
The Giants finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last year and hit 167 total home runs.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Mookie Betts: (middle finger).
Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.