The Giants finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.
The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.1 hitters per game.
INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (hip), Evan Longoria: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (achilles), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (illness).
