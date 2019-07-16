San Diego Padres (45-48, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (34-57, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Logan Allen (2-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (3-0, 1.24 ERA, .90 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 16-31 in home games. Miami has hit 72 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the team with 12, averaging one every 26.9 at-bats.

The Padres are 22-21 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .339.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 93 hits and is batting .293. Garrett Cooper is 9-for-37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 103 hits and has 63 RBIs. Tatis Jr. is 14-for-40 with a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .254 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Padres: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.