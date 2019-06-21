San Diego Padres (38-37, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (33-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (5-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (4-7, 4.87 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Pirates are 14-19 on their home turf. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Padres are 17-17 on the road. San Diego’s lineup has 110 home runs this season, Hunter Renfroe leads them with 23 homers. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .649. Reynolds is 15-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 82 hits and has 50 RBIs. Manny Machado is 17-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .283 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 5-5, .294 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.