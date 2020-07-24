The Padres finished 31-45 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year.
The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona hit .252 as a team and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
