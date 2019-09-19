San Diego Padres (69-83, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-70, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (10-8, 4.22 ERA) Brewers: Jordan Lyles (11-8, 4.25 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Manny Machado and the Padres will take on the Brewers Thursday.

The Brewers are 45-32 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 236 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Christian Yelich leads the team with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 34-43 away from home. The San Diego offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a average of .275. The Padres won the last meeting 2-1. Dinelson Lamet earned his third victory and Seth Mejias-Brean went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Adrian Houser took his seventh loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 161 hits and is batting .329. Mike Moustakas is 7-for-28 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Hosmer leads the Padres with 95 RBIs and is batting .275. Wil Myers is 8-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .212 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Padres: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Manny Pina: (head).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.