San Diego Padres (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (62-85, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (10-7, 3.84 ERA) Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (1-6, 7.06 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will host San Diego in a matchup of division rivals.

The Rockies are 27-40 against opponents from the NL West. The Colorado offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .319.

The Padres are 30-34 against NL West Division opponents. The San Diego offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .279.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 75 extra base hits and is slugging .573. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-31 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Hosmer leads the Padres with 157 hits and has 92 RBIs. Ty France is 4-for-23 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Padres: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), Raimel Tapia: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Hunter Renfroe: (ankle), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).

