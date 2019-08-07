San Diego Padres (52-60, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-68, fifth in the NL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (7-6, 4.23 ERA) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 5.49 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Dinelson Lamet. Lamet pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts against Seattle.

The Mariners are 26-33 in home games. Seattle has hit 181 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 26, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Padres are 27-30 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .322. The Padres won the last meeting 9-4. Dinelson Lamet earned his first victory and Tatis Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Wade LeBlanc took his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .468. Kyle Seager is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 30 home runs and is batting .236. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-35 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Padres: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: 60-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 60-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.