The Rockies are 9-7 against teams from the NL West. Colorado ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .261 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .390.
The Padres are 11-12 against NL West Division opponents. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .332 is fourth in the National League. Cronenworth leads the lineup with an OBP of .415.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 28 RBIs and is batting .390.
Manny Machado leads the Padres with 20 extra base hits and 27 RBIs.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: (shoulder), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
