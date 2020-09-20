BOTTOM LINE: San Diego’s Machado puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Mariners.
The Mariners are 12-9 on their home turf. Seattle is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with 33 total runs batted in.
The Padres are 13-11 in road games. San Diego ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .263 batting average, Manny Machado leads the team with an average of .322.
TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Mariners with 17 extra base hits and is batting .237.
Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .574.
INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.