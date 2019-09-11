Chicago Cubs (77-67, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (67-77, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (7-6, 3.95 ERA) Padres: Chris Paddack (8-7, 3.54 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego’s Myers puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Cubs.

The Padres are 34-39 on their home turf. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .307, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .377.

The Cubs have gone 30-43 away from home. Chicago has hit 228 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Kyle Schwarber leads them with 35, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats. The Padres won the last meeting 9-8. Michel Baez earned his first victory and Manuel Margot went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for San Diego. Steve Cishek took his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 31 home runs and has 62 RBIs. Wil Myers is 15-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .523. Schwarber is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cubs: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Hunter Renfroe: (ankle), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Addison Russell: (head), Javier Baez: (thumb).

