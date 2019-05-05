San Francisco Giants (14-19, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-19, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (2-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (2-1, 1.45 ERA, .94 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Pillar and the Giants will take on Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are 8-7 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .307.

The Giants are 7-10 on the road. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .274, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .328. The Reds won the last meeting 9-2. Tanner Roark recorded his second victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Dereck Rodriguez registered his fourth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with eight home runs and has 14 RBIs. Derek Dietrich is 7-for-23 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Belt leads the Giants with 13 extra base hits and has 15 RBIs. Buster Posey is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Derek Holland: 10-day IL (finger), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (shoulder), Erik Kratz: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

