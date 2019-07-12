San Francisco Giants (41-48, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-44, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Shaun Anderson (3-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Brewers: Chase Anderson (4-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jeff Samardzija. Samardzija went seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with two strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Brewers are 27-18 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 155 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads the club with 31, averaging one every 9.8 at-bats.

The Giants are 21-22 in road games. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .230 batting average. Buster Posey leads the club with an average of .253.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 100 hits and has 67 RBIs. Jesus Aguilar is 6-for-14 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 48 RBIs and is batting .247. Evan Longoria is 10-for-30 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (knee), Orlando Arcia: day-to-day (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: day-to-day (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).

