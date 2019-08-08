Philadelphia Phillies (59-55, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-59, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (10-2, 3.60 ERA) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 3.92 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Giants are 25-31 in home games. San Francisco is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Kevin Pillar leads the team with 57 total runs batted in.

The Phillies are 25-29 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .287.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pillar leads the Giants with 57 RBIs and is batting .245. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 119 hits and is batting .277. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .263 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: day-to-day (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (oblique).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (hip), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.