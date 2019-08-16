San Francisco Giants (61-61, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-61, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (9-9, 3.55 ERA) Diamondbacks: Mike Leake (9-9, 4.58 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Dereck Rodriguez. Rodriguez pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are 22-33 against teams from the NL West. The Arizona offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Giants are 31-27 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a average of .257. The Giants won the last meeting 7-0. Dereck Rodriguez earned his fifth victory and Evan Longoria went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Alex Young registered his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 150 hits and has 70 RBIs. Nick Ahmed is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .427. Longoria is 13-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (lower back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.