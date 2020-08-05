The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last year.
The teams meet for the second time this year. Colorado leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).
Giants: Drew Smyly: (left index finger), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
