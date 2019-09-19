San Francisco Giants (74-78, third in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (79-72, third in the NL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (9-8, 3.73 ERA) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (17-6, 3.64 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox -170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco can secure a series sweep over Boston with a win.

The Red Sox are 36-41 in home games. Boston has slugged .469, good for fourth in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with a .564 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 35 home runs.

The Giants are 41-36 in road games. San Francisco has hit 161 home runs as a team this season. Kevin Pillar leads the club with 21, averaging one every 27.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 35 home runs and is slugging .564. Jackie Bradley Jr. is 9-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Pillar leads the Giants with 21 home runs home runs and is slugging .441. Brandon Belt has 14 hits and is batting .359 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Giants: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by two runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (foot), Sam Travis: (head), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder), J.D. Martinez: (groin).

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Will Smith: (back), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (wrist), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip), Buster Posey: (back/hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.