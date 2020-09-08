The Nationals are 5-12 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .362.
The Rays are 14-8 on the road. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .330, good for third in the American League. Willy Adames leads the club with a mark of .366.
TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is second on the Nationals with nine home runs and has 24 RBIs.
Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .551.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Juan Soto: (elbow), Luis Garcia: (foot), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.