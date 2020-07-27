BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
The Nationals went 50-31 in home games in 2019. Washington pitchers had an ERA of 4.27 last season while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.
The Blue Jays went 32-49 away from home in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 270 total doubles last season.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).
Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (undisclosed), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Randal Grichuk: (lower back).
