The Marlins are 11-11 in division matchups. The Miami pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.15, Pablo Lopez paces the staff with a mark of 3.05.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .636.
Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 11 extra base hits and 19 RBIs.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.