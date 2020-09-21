The Nationals are 11-21 against NL East teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .353.
The Phillies are 20-16 in division play. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Alec Bohm leads the team with an average of .331.
TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
Didi Gregorius is third on the Phillies with nine home runs and is batting .283.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Bryce Harper: (lower back), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.