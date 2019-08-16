Chicago White Sox (54-66, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-63, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (12-6, 3.42 ERA) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 5.59 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Angels Friday.

The Angels are 31-30 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .434 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .667.

The White Sox have gone 24-35 away from home. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Tim Anderson with a mark of .348. The Angels won the last meeting 8-7. Andrew Heaney earned his second victory and Justin Upton went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Reynaldo Lopez took his 10th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 40 home runs and is slugging .667. Shohei Ohtani has 13 hits and is batting .361 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 88 RBIs and is batting .276. Welington Castillo is 10-for-24 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .230 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .289 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Justin Anderson: (lat), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).

