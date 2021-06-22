David Bell caught the ceremonial first pitch, which was delivered to the mound by Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, from Mike Bell’s widow, Kelly Bell. The couple’s three children and several other relatives were on the field for the occasion. The Twins presented the family a signed jersey and a $10,000 donation to a local organization, GiGi's Playhouse, that works for Down syndrome advocacy and support. David Bell’s voice cracked as he addressed the crowd with appreciation.