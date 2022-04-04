The tests resulted from urine samples taken before the lockout started Dec. 2, but MLB concluded it could not announce discipline during the workout, a person familiar with the testing program said, speaking on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced.

Story continues below advertisement

Santana, 31, is an eight-year major league veteran who hit .181 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 38 games for the Boston Red Sox last season. He has a .255 career average with 47 homers and 202 RBIs for Minnesota (2014-17), Atlanta (2017-18), Texas (2019-20) and Boston.

Advertisement

Rodriguez, a 32-year-old right-hander, was acquired by Atlanta from Pittsburgh on July 30 and went 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 27 relief appearances for the Braves but did not appear on a postseason roster for the World Series champions. He was 5-4 with a 2.94 ERA in 64 relief outings last year and has a 16-14 career record with a 3.28 ERA and 19 saves for Baltimore (2017), Pittsburgh (2018-21) and Atlanta.

Rondón, 28, hit .263 with three homers and nine RBIs in 63 games for St. Louis last season. He has a .216 average with 12 homers and 33 RBIs in four seasons with San Diego (2016), the Chicago White Sox (2018-19), Baltimore (2019) and St. Louis.

These were the first suspensions under the major league drug program since Oakland outfielder Ramón Laureano was disciplined last Aug. 6, an 80-game penalty that has 27 games left to be served this season. There have been 20 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.

___