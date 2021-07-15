McHale heard the appeal on July 8 in Seattle.
Santiago is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.
His suspension is with pay. Santiago’s contract calls for a $700,000 salary while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.
Under a crackdown that started June 21, all pitchers are being checked by umpires during games for illicit grip aids and Santiago was examined as he exited in the fifth inning.
Crew chief Tom Hallion said then that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.” The pitcher said what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat.
Santiago started this season at Triple-A and made his big league season debut with the Mariners on June 1. He is 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 games.
Seattle is not be allowed to fill Santiago’s spot on its 26-man roster roster during a suspension and will play a man short while a penalty is served.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports