Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo were placed on COVID-19 IL last Friday.
Cora said he remains concerned that there could be additional cases.
“It feels like it is one every day, right?” Cora said. “It’s just the natural of where we’re at. This is where our reality is. Hopefully, this is the end of it, but there’s no guarantees.”
Boston outfielder Hunter Renfroe, placed on the bereavement list Thursday following the death of his father, cleared MLB protocols and was being reinstated to the active roster.
NOTES: RHP Brad Peacock, acquired from Cleveland for cash on Monday, was scheduled to start Tuesday night’s game. He had been pitching with Triple-A Columbus. … RHP Raynel Espinal was returned to the taxi squad.
