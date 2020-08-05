BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the New York Mets on Wednesday.
The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 231 total home runs last year.
The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Washington leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Will Harris: (groin), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Amed Rosario: (quad), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (back), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
