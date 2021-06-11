Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck) came in for a workout Friday and left before the game started. “It’s frustrating for him, I know,” said Nationals manager Dave Martinez about Strasburg, who has only pitched 21 2/3 innings over five games this season. ... RHP Austin Voth (nose fracture) has seen the swelling in his eye go down, according to Martinez. Voth was able to ride a bike and throw a baseball from a short distance.